State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $326,000 Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $26.54.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.