State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 9,650 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $25.33 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.