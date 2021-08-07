State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,567 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 96,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

