State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,903 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

