State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

