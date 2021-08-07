State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

DOC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

