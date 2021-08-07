State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 940 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

