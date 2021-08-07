Stantec’s (STN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.83.

STN stock opened at C$58.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.88. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$61.99.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

