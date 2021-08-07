Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.83.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$58.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$61.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.17%.

In other news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

