Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) versus Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Head to Head Survey

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 10.80% 20.65% 8.46% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and Hillman Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 4 7 0 2.64 Hillman Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus target price of $216.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Hillman Solutions has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.87%. Given Hillman Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Stanley Black & Decker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Hillman Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $14.53 billion 2.20 $1.23 billion $9.04 21.75 Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Hillman Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening systems and products to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment for use in the construction of large and small diameter pipelines, as well as provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools, attachments, and accessories. This segment also serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. Its Security segment designs, supplies, and installs commercial electronic security systems and provides electronic security services; offers healthcare solutions, which include asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; and sells automatic doors to commercial customers. This segment serves consumers, retailers, educational, financial, and healthcare institutions, as well as commercial, governmental, and industrial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

