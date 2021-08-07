Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Naguib Kheraj Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Naguib Kheraj bought 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82).
STAN opened at GBX 459.20 ($6.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.71.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.45%.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.