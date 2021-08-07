Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Naguib Kheraj Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Naguib Kheraj bought 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82).

STAN opened at GBX 459.20 ($6.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.63 ($6.78).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

