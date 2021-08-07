Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Sells $2,029,741.45 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
STMP opened at $328.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.70. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.55.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
About Stamps.com
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
