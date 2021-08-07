Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Sells $2,029,741.45 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STMP opened at $328.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.70. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.55.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,752,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.