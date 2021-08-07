Stacks (STX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.92 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $72.92 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00120067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00158644 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,325.63 or 1.00208666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008023 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,838,987 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

