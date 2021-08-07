Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18. Stabilus has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $20.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

