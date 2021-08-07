Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $25,787.52. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,680 shares of company stock worth $84,247. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

