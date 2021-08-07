ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

