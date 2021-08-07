ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $95.96 and a 52 week high of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.