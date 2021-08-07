ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 359.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

