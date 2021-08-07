ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $229.68 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

