ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $270.65. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

