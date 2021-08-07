SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $51,018,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 310.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507,560 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $21,555,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $8,163,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 392,255 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

