SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SSNC stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $474,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 165.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,185,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

