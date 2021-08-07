Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 108,688 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

