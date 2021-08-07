Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 197,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $261.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

