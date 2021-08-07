Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Anavex Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

AVXL stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.74. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVXL. Dawson James increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

