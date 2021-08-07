Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Turning Point Brands worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.