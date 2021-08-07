Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $540,000 Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 543,981 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,456,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 272,959 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 176.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,894 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TTI stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

