Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,227. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

