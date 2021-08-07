Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 12,458 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 250.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Bancolombia by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bancolombia by 233.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE CIB opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.36. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

