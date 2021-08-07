Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $275.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

