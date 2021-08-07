Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $275.10 on Tuesday. Square has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.