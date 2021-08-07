SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.

SPXC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 149,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25. SPX has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

