Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.

SPR traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,917. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

