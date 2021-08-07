Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.22.

SR stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 117.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.