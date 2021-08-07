Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$58.00 at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TOY. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.73.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$46.44 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.54 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.15.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

