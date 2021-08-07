Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.73.

TSE TOY opened at C$46.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.54 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.15.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

