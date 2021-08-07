Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.95). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 187,206 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The stock has a market cap of £381.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($25,966.81). Also, insider James Bunn bought 35,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

