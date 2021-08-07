Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00064731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00035219 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00270257 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00031876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

