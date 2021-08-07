SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 42,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 60,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $495.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.