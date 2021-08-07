SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $127.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

