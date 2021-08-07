SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 205,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $4,993,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 194,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $526,000.

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59.

