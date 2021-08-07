SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,547,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,046. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $192.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

