SparkPoint One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 70.7% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $40.40 million and $2.13 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00884196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00100642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041499 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,164,033,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.