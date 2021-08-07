Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,428. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.90. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.