Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

