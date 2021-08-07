South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 697,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.