Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Soliton alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOLY. Roth Capital lowered shares of Soliton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Soliton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.60 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.15.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Soliton will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Soliton by 87.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Soliton by 497.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Soliton by 11.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.