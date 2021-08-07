SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33. SolarWinds has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 675,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.