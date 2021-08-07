SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $368.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $322.00 to $368.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.78.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

