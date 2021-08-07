Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
