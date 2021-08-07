Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.